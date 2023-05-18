Meyers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.
Meyers got the Astros within a run when he took Keegan Thompson deep in the ninth inning. Over his last six games, Meyers had gone just 2-for-20. The outfielder owns a .245/.314/.382 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 121 plate appearances. With Chas McCormick (back) in the mix again, Meyers' playing time has slipped, though it remains unclear who has the edge for starts in center field going forward.