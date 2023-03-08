Meyers, who has gone 3-for-12 with a double and a walk through five Grapefruit League games, has been charged with three pitch-clock violations so far this spring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both pitchers and hitters alike have faced the challenge of adopting to the implementation of the new pitch clock, but Meyers is perhaps struggling with the adjustment more than most. For his part, Meyers acknowledged that he needs to speed up his process of getting in the batter's box and believes the violations will be correctable, but it's yet another challenge the 26-year-old faces coming off a trying 2022 campaign. After being sidelined until late June of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery, Meyers batted just .227 and struck out in 33.8 percent of his 160 plate appearances to take himself out of the mix for regular playing time in center field during the Astros' march to their second World Series title.