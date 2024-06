Meyers went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Meyers notched his first base hit of the afternoon to lead off the fourth and would steal second before the inning ended. It was his fifth theft of the year and his third since May 29. He also roped a double in the seventh, which was his first extra-base hit since he homered May 24. Overall, the 28-year-old is slashing .263/.328/.431 with six homers, 25 RBI, 18 runs and a 13:37 BB:K in 184 plate appearances.