Meyers went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Meyers went hitless but drew multiple walks for the fourth time this season. He reached in the eighth and recorded a theft before eventually coming around to score. Meyers had just one steal in 51 games this year but has stolen two bases over his last three. The 27-year-old seems to have the edge over Chas McCormick in center field at the moment having shown better production overall at the plate than the latter. Meyers is now slashing .246/.326/.419 with six homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs and a 16:53 BB:K over 187 plate appearances.