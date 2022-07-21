Meyers is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After closing out the Astros' first-half schedule by making seven consecutive starts in center field, Meyers will hit the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill while Mauricio Dubon gets the nod at the position. Meyers has turned in a middling .646 OPS through 20 games since he returned from the 60-day injured list June 24, so he may not have a long leash atop the depth chart in center field.