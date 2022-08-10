site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jake Meyers: Takes seat Wednesday
Meyers isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Meyers started the last four games and went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a run and four strikeouts. Mauricio Dubon will take over in center field and bat eighth.
