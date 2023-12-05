Astros general manager Dana Brown said Tuesday that Meyers will get the bulk of playing time in center field to begin the 2024 season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers slashed just .227/.296/.382 over 112 regular-season games in 2023 and was left off Houston's postseason roster, but Brown offered high praise for his defensive work and expressed optimism about the 27-year-old taking a step forward offensively. Chas McCormick projects to open the 2024 campaign as the Astros' primary left fielder with Meyers installed in center.