Meyers (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Meyers has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season following offseason shoulder surgery, and his move to the 60-day IL is simply a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the Astros claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers Wednesday. Meyers began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land in early June and has hit .285 with a double, five runs and an RBI over eight games. He appears to be trending toward a return in the near future.
More News
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Slated to begin rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Progresses to playing defense•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Ramping up intensity•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Resumes hitting•
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Rehab assignment not imminent•