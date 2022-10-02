Meyers went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Meyers scored the opening run in the third inning, and he added a single and a steal in the seventh. This was the outfielder's first start since he was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday. He also matched his career high in major-league games played at 49, and he's produced a .218/.263/.310 slash line with two steals, one home run, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, six doubles and two triples through 152 plate appearances in 2022.