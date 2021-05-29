Odorizzi (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the Padres, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Odorizzi missed just over a month due to a right forearm strain but recently made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land, and he was up to 77 pitches in his most recent rehab start. The right-hander struggled prior to landing on the injured list and posted a 10.13 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in eight innings across three starts. His spot in the rotation should be secure while Lance McCullers (shoulder) is on the 10-day injured list, but he'll likely have to show better results if he hopes to remain in the rotation after McCullers returns. Right-hander Enoli Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.