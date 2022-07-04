Odorizzi (lower leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Royals.

Odorizzi was out since mid-May due to strains and sprains to ligaments in his right foot and ankle, but he recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in eight innings. The Astros will roll with a six-man rotation this week now that Odorizzi is available, and he should be able to handle a relatively full workload Monday since he tossed 78 pitches during his most recent rehab start.