Odorizzi allowed two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five shutout innings in a no-decision versus Detroit on Sunday.

Odorizzi has responded well to Houston's six-man rotation -- he's thrown 10 shutout innings in his last two starts, and he also kept runs off the board in a four-inning relief outing before that. The right-hander has lowered his ERA to 4.08 with a 0.96 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB across 35.1 innings overall. He's only pitched into the sixth inning in one of his eight starts this year. Odorizzi lines up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.