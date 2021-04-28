Odorizzi is expected to miss 2-to-3 starts after being cleared of any structural damage in his right forearm Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 31-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator muscle strain after exiting Saturday's start against the Angels, but he's not expected to face a lengthy absence since he was only diagnosed with some muscle tightness. Odorizzi could rejoin the rotation during the second week of May if his recovery progresses as expected.