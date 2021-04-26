Odorizzi (forearm) was scheduled to see a doctor Sunday but details of his examination are not yet known, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While details remain scarce, Houston general manager James Click said conversations were "fairly optimistic" while speaking on the team's pregame radio show Sunday. He described the injury as a "muscle crap in the pronator muscle." Odorizzi departed his start Saturday after just five pitches and with noticeably reduced velocity. His next turn is scheduled for Thursday and is currently listed as "TBA."