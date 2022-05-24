Odorizzi (lower leg) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi was back on the mound just eight days after he suffered what looked to be a severe leg injury during his start against the Red Sox. Follow-up tests on Odorizzi's right leg revealed some strains and sprains to ligaments in his foot and ankle, but none are believed to be significant, given that he was already cleared to resume playing catch last weekend. The bullpen session represents another step forward in the recovery process for Odorizzi, who suggested after the workout that he's close to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.