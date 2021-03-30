Odorizzi allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in Monday's spring game against Washington.

Odorizzi, who was signed by the Astros after spring training started, is behind other starters. He ran his pitch count to 54 on Monday and is focused on getting ready for Houston's home-opening series beginning April 8, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The right-hander will work on the back fields in simulated games over the next week to 10 days build up for his season debut.