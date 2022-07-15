Odorizzi will no longer start Friday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's still possible that Odorizzi will draw a start during the weekend series, as the Astros have not named starters for Saturday or Sunday. Jose Urquidy will start Friday in Odorizzi's place.
