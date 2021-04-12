The Astros recalled Odorizzi from their alternate site ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Because Odorizzi's start to the season was delayed due to conditioning reasons rather than an injury, the Astros optioned him to the alternate site rather than stashing him on the IL. With Odorizzi having now completed his buildup program, he'll be making his 2021 and Astros debut Tuesday, taking the rotation spot previously occupied by Cristian Javier. Astros manager Dusty Baker hasn't specified what restrictions Odorizzi might have in his debut, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he's capped at around 80-to-90 pitches.