Odorizzi (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs (three earned) on two hits and four walks over two-thirds of an inning as the Astros fell 6-0 to the Angels. He struck out two.

The first five Los Angeles batters all reached base against Odorizzi, and while a Yuli Gurriel two-out error after he'd already gotten the hook tacked some additional runs onto his ledger, there's no solver lining for the right-hander here. Odorizzi has a brutal 9.00 ERA, 2.56 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB through nine innings over his first three starts, and it may not be long before he loses his spot in the rotation entirely given how effective Cristian Javier has been in long relief, including 3.2 scoreless frames Wednesday.