Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting.

Odorizzi suffered the injury after popping off the mound in an effort to cover first base, but he crumbled to the ground before reaching the bag. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time, though it's worth noting that he wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg, per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal.