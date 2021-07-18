Odorizzi (3-5) lasted just 3.1 innings while taking the loss against the White Sox on Saturday. He allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one.

Odorizzi has pitched well since returning from a forearm injury, posting a 2.29 ERA in 39.1 innings, but he battled command issues Saturday. He walked a season high and allowed as many home runs Saturday than he did over the previous 44 innings. Odorizzi's next start is expected Friday or Saturday at home against the Rangers.