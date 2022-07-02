Astros manager Dusty Baker hinted Saturday that Odorizzi (lower leg) could be part of a six-man rotation if the right-hander returns from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming week, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

While Odorizzi has been sidelined since mid-May with strains and sprains to the ligaments of his right foot and ankle, Cristian Javier has stepped into the Houston rotation. Javier appears to have solidified himself as a full-time member of the rotation after allowing just one hit and striking out 27 over 14 innings between his past two starts, but Odorizzi doesn't look as though he'll be on the outs for a starting role. The 32-year-old fared well in his second rehab start Wednesday at Double-A Corpus Christi, striking out six over five scoreless frames while allowing three hits and no walks. He tossed 78 pitches in that outing, so he should be stretched out enough to make his return to the Houston rotation at some point during the four-game home series with Kansas City that begins Monday.