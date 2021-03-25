Odorizzi allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's spring game against Washington.

Odorizzi made his spring debut, and it was ugly. He ceded four home runs and got just two outs in the first inning before being pulled. He went back out to start the second but retired one batter and gave up back-to-back homers. Odorizzi had been scheduled to throw three innings, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander shook off the outing and will prepare for his next appearance. "Overall, (I'm) healthy, checked the box, got the pitch count up, and we'll move on to the next one," Odorizzi said. He was signed as a free agent to replace Framber Valdez (finger) in the rotation, but Odorizzi is not expected to be ready early in the season.