Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Monday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics that Odorizzi dealt with a blister on his right middle finger prior to exiting the contest, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to Rome, Odorizzi first noticed the blister in the second inning and had the training staff pop it with a needle two innings later. The right-hander was still forced to pitch through some discomfort and was ultimately lifted after giving up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings en route to taking the loss. Baker said he's uncertain if the blister will affect Odorizzi's next turn through the rotation, which is tentatively set to come Sunday versus Seattle.