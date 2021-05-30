Odorizzi did not factor in the decision against San Diego on Saturday despite allowing only one run over 5.1 innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four.

The veteran missed over a month due to a right forearm strain, but he returned in style by posting easily his best start of the season. Odorizzi got through five scoreless frames but was pulled after giving up a pair of singles and notching only one out in the sixth frame, and one of the baserunners he left subsequently came around to score. Prior to Saturday, the right-hander had failed to pitch five full innings in any of his four starts, and he still holds an unpleasant 6.75 ERA overall this season. Odorizzi is tentatively scheduled to next face Boston at home Thursday.