Odorizzi left his Saturday start against the Angels with an apparent arm injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Odorizzi faced just a single batter before exiting the game. The exact nature of his injury remains unclear, but it's certainly not a good sign for a pitcher who was limited by multiple injuries to just 13.2 innings last season. Kent Emanuel replaced him out of the bullpen Saturday and could be in line to take his spot in the rotation should he require an extended absence.