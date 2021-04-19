Odorizzi (0-2) allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Odorizzi cruised until he couldn't get himself out of the fifth inning Sunday. The 31-year-old has struggled in two appearances as an Astro with a 10.57 ERA in 7.2 innings. While teams have been hitting consistently against him, he still has a 13.75 K/9 rate. Odorizzi will look for his first win of the season in an upcoming start Friday against the Angels.