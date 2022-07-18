Odorizzi allowed three runs on five hits and a hit batsman while striking out five in 5.1 innings in a 4-3 loss Sunday against Oakland. He did not factor into the decision.

Odorizzi was excellent through the first five innings, holding Oakland scoreless and retiring the side in order three times. After getting the first batter out in the sixth, he gave up a solo shot to Ramon Laureano and then consecutive singles and was taken out. After walking seven batters in his first three starts, the 32-year-old has issued just seven free passes in his last seven outings, spanning 39 innings. In that time he has a 2.31 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 31 strikeouts.