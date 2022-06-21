Odorizzi (lower leg) said he'll begin a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Sugar Land that will likely consist of two starts, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Odorizzi declared himself ready for game action after he tested out his left foot/ankle injury Tuesday, when he threw a bullpen session and took part in fielding drills on the mound. Assuming the Astros intend to bring Odorizzi back in a starting role and he sticks to the schedule of two rehab outings, he'll tentatively line up to rejoin the Houston rotation as soon as July 4. Cristian Javier or Jose Urquidy are the most likely candidates to lose out on a spot in the rotation once Odorizzi is activated from the 15-day injured list.