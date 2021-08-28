Odorizzi allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings versus Texas on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander gave up runs in the fourth and fifth innings before he was relieved by Phil Maton. Odorizzi has completed five innings in each of his last four starts, collecting two wins in that span. He's trimmed his ERA to 4.46 with a 1.25 WHIP and 75:29 K:BB across 84.2 innings overall. The 31-year-old projects for a road start in Seattle next week.