The Astros placed Odorizzi on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with lower left leg discomfort.
The diagnosis matches how the Astros labeled the injury shortly after Odorizzi was carted off the field in the sixth inning of his start Monday against the Red Sox. The team relays that Odorizzi underwent an MRI on his leg earlier Tuesday, but a clearer update on the exact nature and severity of his injury may not be known for another day or two. Houston recalled reliever Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Odorizzi's spot on the 26-man active roster, but the team may not tab a replacement for him in the rotation. Odorizzi had already been part of a six-man rotation, so the Astros may choose to condense their starting staff to the traditional five pitchers in the wake of his absence.