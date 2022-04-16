Odorizzi (0-1) took the loss during Friday's 11-1 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout in 4.1 innings.

Odorizzi permitted multiple baserunners leading to runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings, only for the Houston bullpen to allow seven more runs in the final three innings. That's now consecutive starts going less than five innings for the 32-year-old, who has offered little strikeout upside thus far as well. Odorizzi is scheduled to pitch next against the Angels on Wednesday.