Odorizzi (forearm) will face live batters Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi recently threw a 37-pitch bullpen session over the weekend and is progressing toward a return to Houston's starting rotation. If all goes well, a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugarland would be the next step. The club may want him to make a couple of starts in the minors, putting him on a path to return late May. In the meantime, Luis Garcia will take Odorizzi's turns in the rotation.
