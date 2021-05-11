Odorizzi (forearm) will face live batters Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi recently threw a 37-pitch bullpen session over the weekend and is progressing toward a return to Houston's starting rotation. If all goes well, a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugarland would be the next step. The club may want him to make a couple of starts in the minors, putting him on a path to return late May. In the meantime, Luis Garcia will take Odorizzi's turns in the rotation.

