Odorizzi (2-2) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, completing 6.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three.

Odorizzi didn't miss many bats in the contest -- he induced only six swinging strikes -- but he didn't give up any extra-base hits or allow any Mariners to reach second base. The right-hander started the season poorly, posting a 9.00 ERA through his first three starts, but he has bounced back to allow just one run over 12.2 frames across his past two trips to the mound. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home against Detroit this weekend.