Odorizzi (leg) continues to throw bullpen sessions and is fielding at increased intensity, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi has been throwing bullpens consistently since late May, though the last step in his recovery appears to be his ability to field the position at full speed. With his activity ramping up further, Odorizzi is nearing a rehab assignment, and he could be in line for a return in late June or early July.
