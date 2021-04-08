Odorozzi will make a start Thursday at the Astros' alternate site, facing off against the Rangers.

Due to signing with the Astros late in winter, Odorizzi was delayed in his build-up program compared to Houston's other starters during spring training, resulting in him being held off the Opening Day roster. As Jake Kaplan of The Athletic notes, Odorizzi will be fully stretched out for a starting duty following Thursday's game, so his next outing should come with Houston. He tentatively lines up to make his Astros debut April 13 or 14 versus the Tigers.