Odorizzi (forearm) looked good while throwing 35 pitches in live batting practice Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Following his successful throwing session Wednesday, Odorizzi is expected to start for Triple-A Sugar Land in the near future as part of a rehab assignment. Odorizzi said that he'll need at least two starts in the minors, and his first appearance with Triple-A Sugar Land should be Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Given that timeline, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Odorizzi to be activated from the 10-day injured list until the final week of May at the earliest.
