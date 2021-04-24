Odorizzi exited his Saturday start against the Angels due to right forearm tightness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Odorizzi faced just one batter in Saturday's contest prior to his removal. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force the right-hander to miss any additional time, but Kent Emanuel replaced him in Saturday's game and could step in as a starter if Odorizzi is unable to make his next start.