Odorizzi said his recent MRI revealed some strains and sprains to the ligaments of his right foot/ankle, but the Astros haven't established a timeline for his return to action, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Odorizzi noted that he initially feared he ruptured his Achilles' tendon Monday, when he was carted off the field after going down in pain while he attempted to run and cover first base. Though the right-hander is confident that he'll return to this season, he still appears destined to spent well beyond the minimum 15 days on the IL. A clearer target date for his return likely won't materialize until he's able to resume on-field workouts.