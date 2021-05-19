Odorizzi (forearm) will make his next rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The exact timeline for Odorizzi's return to Houston is unclear, but his third rehab start with the Triple-A squad will be the next step toward the righty's activation from the injured list. Odorizzi struggled considerably in his first two MLB starts of 2021 before suffering the forearm strain in his third outing, though he will still likely slot in as a back-of-the-rotation starter for the Astros once healthy.