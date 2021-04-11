Odorizzi (not injury related) is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 31-year-old made a start at the Astros' alternate training site last Thursday, and he's set to remain on schedule by making his season debut Tuesday versus Detroit. Odorizzi had a delayed build-up program in spring training after signing with Houston in early March, but it appears he'll end up missing less than the first two weeks of the regular season.
