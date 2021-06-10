Odorizzi (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings. He earned the win Wednesday versus Boston.

The right-hander got off to a shaky start by allowing two runs in the first inning. Odorizzi allowed only one more hit after that, a solo home run by Xander Bogaerts in the fourth. Houston was able to maintain its lead thanks to four innings of one-hit ball out of the bullpen from Cristian Javier. Odorizzi hasn't found much success on the mound with a 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings this season. Wednesday was just the second time in six starts the 31-year-old was able to complete five innings. He lines up to face Texas next week, although it's unclear if he'll stay in the rotation once Lance McCullers (shoulder) returns.