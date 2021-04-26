Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator muscle strain Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi exited Saturday's start against the Angels with a forearm issue, and he's slated to miss two turns through the rotation while he recovers. However, the Astros are optimistic that Odorizzi's injury is a short-term issue. Right-hander Peter Solomon was called up in a corresponding move, but it's not yet clear who will fill in as a starter while Odorizzi is sidelined.