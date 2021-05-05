Astros general manager James Click said Wednesday that Odorizzi (forearm) is "trending toward maybe needing a rehab start or two" before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After noting just a few days earlier that he believed Odorizzi would be ready to rejoin the Astros without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand, Click is now walking back those comments. Click reiterated that Odorizzi's forearm remains structurally sound, so the Astros are seemingly just taking some extra caution by plotting out a minor-league assignment for the veteran right-hander. Luis Garcia -- who is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Yankees -- looks like he'll be able to make at least one more turn through the rotation after that before Odorizzi rejoins the mix.