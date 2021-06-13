Odorizzi will follow Lance McCullers (shoulder) in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, but is expected to remain in a six-man starting rotation thereafter, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chroniclereports.

Since McCullers wont be fully stretched out for his return from shoulder soreness, the Astros will use Odorizzi to provide length out of the bullpen Tuesday. After that, Houston is planning to utilize a six-man rotation, which leaves Odorizzi's next start tentatively scheduled for June 21 in Baltimore.