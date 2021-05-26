The Astros plan to activate Odorizzi (forearm) from the 10-day injured list and have him start Saturday's game against the Padres, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's rotation is inching closer to full health; in addition to Odorizzi, Framber Valdez (finger) will be activated from the IL to start Friday's series opener against San Diego, while Jose Urquidy (shoulder) looks poised to return from the IL to start Monday against the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Lance McCullers was placed on the IL on Wednesday with a sore shoulder, though manager Dusty Baker suggested that the right-hander would likely miss a short period of time. Odorizzi's spot in the rotation should be secure at least until McCullers is reinstated, but the former may need to deliver better results than he showed prior to being shut down with the strained forearm to ensure he stays in the rotation throughout the season. After a delayed start to the season due to signing with Houston until early March, Odorizzi posted a 10.13 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over three short starts before landing on the IL with the arm issue.