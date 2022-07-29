Odorizzi (finger) is scheduled to start Sunday against the Mariners, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Odorizzi dealt with a blister during his previous start Monday against the A's, but he's apparently been cleared to make his next turn through the rotation. He surrendered six runs during that outing and has a 5.91 ERA and 17:3 K:BB across 21.1 innings through four starts in July.