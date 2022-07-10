Odorizzi (4-2) allowed four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in seven shutout inning, earning the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Quality of opponent aside, this was a convincing performance for Odorizzi after he struggled in his first game back from ligaments strains and sprains in his lower right leg. He posted his longest start of the year with a season high in strikeouts. The right-hander has been generally effective with a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB across 42.2 innings in nine starts overall. Odorizzi is lined up for another start versus the Athletics next weekend, with that game in Houston.