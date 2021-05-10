Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Odorizzi (forearm) is on track to throw a live batting practice session within the next two days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Everything's tentative so now we got to build him back up," Baker said of Odorizzi. "He had a good [bullpen] session [Saturday], he'll probably throw to some hitters in a couple days and hopefully he'll go out on assignment. He came in a little behind already so we want to build him up this time and make sure he's ready to give us some length and won't go backwards."

Odorizzi is ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab program after he threw two sets of about 20 pitches apiece in an extended bullpen session Saturday. After he steps in to face hitters early this week, Odorizzi could be cleared for a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend. Odorizzi, who is working back from a right pronator muscle strain, may need one or two outings in the minors before Houston is comfortable reinserting him into the big-league rotation.