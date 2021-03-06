Odorizzi signed a two-year contract with the Astros on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Odorizzi held out in free agency until he found the right deal, and he'll join Houston's rotation with Framber Valdez's (finger) status up in the air in 2021. The financial terms of the deal aren't yet known, but the contract includes a player option for 2023. The right-hander spent the past three seasons with the Twins but only made four starts in 2020 while battling various injuries. Odorizzi made 34 starts for Minnesota across the past two years and posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 190:56 K:BB over 172.2 innings. Whether he has enough time to build up ahead of Opening Day remains to be seen.